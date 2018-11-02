Kim Kardashian West All Aboard the Elephant Express!!

Kim Kardashian West Rides Elephant During Vacation in Bali

Kim Kardashian West ﻿is no queen of the jungle ... but certainly looks the part riding a giant elephant during her family trip to Bali.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Scott and their kids all made the trip last week. The group was flown to an elephant sanctuary on a private helicopter where they spent several hours and got up close and personal with the gentle giants.

You can see from the pics, Kim didn't hesitate to get on for a quick ride around the park ... and Kourtney joined in too.

Kanye wasn't on the trip -- we're told he stayed back because of work commitments.

The family is back home now, but 'KUWTK' cameras captured most of the vacation, so there's plenty more to come.