Kim Kardashian West All Aboard the Elephant Express!!

Kim Kardashian West Rides Elephant During Vacation in Bali

Kim Kardashian West is no queen of the jungle ... but certainly looks the part riding a giant elephant during her family trip to Bali.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Scott and their kids all made the trip last week. The group was flown to an elephant sanctuary on a private helicopter where they spent several hours and got up close and personal with the gentle giants.

You can see from the pics, Kim didn't hesitate to get on for a quick ride around the park ... and Kourtney joined in too.

Kanye wasn't on the trip -- we're told he stayed back because of work commitments.

The family is back home now, but 'KUWTK' cameras captured most of the vacation, so there's plenty more to come.