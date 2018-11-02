Mike 'The Situation' I Said 'I Do' ... Fancy Schmancy Wedding

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Gets Married at Fancy New Jersey Wedding

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce tied the knot Thursday ... and gotta say it's a stunning contrast to the situation Mike's about to face.

Mike and Lauren took their vows at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, NJ as friends and family looked on. Notables in the crowd ... Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, and Pauly D.

Jenni’s daughter, Meilani, and Snooki’s daughter, Giovanna, were the flower girls.

The official Jersey Shore Instagram account gave the couple a shout-out ... “On the Jerzday of all Jerzdays, we have ourselves a #Hitchuation! 💍❤ Congratulations to @mikethesituation and @lauren_pesce!”

Before the nuptials, 36-year-old Mike said, "Today I marry my best friend, my college sweetheart, my everything."

Sitch is getting hitched around 2 months before beginning an 8-month federal prison sentence for tax evasion.