'Too Stupid To Die' Stars Slap Each Other with Thumbtacks Taped to Hands

"Too Stupid to Die" stars sure know how to get a kick outta slapping each other ... blood, cuts and scars be damned.
Chad Tepper and Zach Holmes appeared on "TMZ Live" Friday and told us a little bit about why they enjoy taking on the roles of this generation's "Jackass" ... taking a LOT from the playbook of Bam Margera and Steve-O. Chad and Zach summed it up with one word ... boredom!!
If you don't know ... Chad and Zach's new show on MTV -- which premieres Friday night at 9:30 -- has them putting themselves through some of the most ridiculous stunts ... like when Zach threw on a firecracker vest. You can guess it didn't go too well for Zach.
And, just for fun -- again, their words -- Chad and Zach had a little something up their sleeve for us. Actually, more like on their hands -- taped with thumbtacks, for a little slap game.
It goes without saying ... kids, do not try this at home.