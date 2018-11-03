Drake Shames BC Casino They Profiled Me!

Drake Accuses Casino of Racial Profiling

Drake is hitting back HARD against a casino in Vancouver that he claims racially profiled him, and it didn't take long for his fans to take up the cause.

Drake took to social media in the early hours of Saturday morning to let off some steam about Parq Vancouver Casino, calling it the "worst run business I have ever witnessed." He went in on them full-tilt, claiming they were "Profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for."

Almost immediately after his posting, fans went wild on the Casino's social media, flooding the comments section with backlash about the "trash" casino, and giving shout-outs to Champaign Papi.

The "God's Plan" rapper was visiting his home country while on the road for his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour, but it clearly was not the happy homecoming he was expecting.

We've reached out to Drake's camp, so far no word back.