Rihanna Flies to Barbados to Celebrate Grandfather's 90th Birthday

Rihanna wasn't about to miss her grandfather's birthday -- be it in Barbados or elsewhere -- and he wasn't about to let her take the lead on the dance floor ... even at age 90.
RiRi flew down to her native homeland this weekend, where she and her fam celebrated Lionel 'Bravo' Braithwaite's 90th birthday at a restaurant called the Cliff in Durants. Clearly, Grandpa B's still got moves to spare despite his age, as Rihanna can attest.
He was spinning his granddaughter around and leading her steps like a spry 20-something --apparently, island living has treated him well.
FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!
While good times with fam was a top priority for Rihanna this weekend, she also found time to chime in on the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday ... sharing a message on IG that encouraged Floridians to vote for gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.
She has no apparent ties to the state, but it's just the latest sign of celebs getting political this election cycle.