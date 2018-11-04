Rihanna Flies to Barbados to Celebrate Grandfather's 90th Birthday

Rihanna Flies to Barbados To Celebrate Grandpa's 90th

Rihanna wasn't about to miss her grandfather's birthday -- be it in Barbados or elsewhere -- and he wasn't about to let her take the lead on the dance floor ... even at age 90.

RiRi flew down to her native homeland this weekend, where she and her fam celebrated Lionel 'Bravo' Braithwaite's 90th birthday at a restaurant called the Cliff in Durants. Clearly, Grandpa B's still got moves to spare despite his age, as Rihanna can attest.

He was spinning his granddaughter around and leading her steps like a spry 20-something --apparently, island living has treated him well.

While good times with fam was a top priority for Rihanna this weekend, she also found time to chime in on the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday ... sharing a message on IG that encouraged Floridians to vote for gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

She has no apparent ties to the state, but it's just the latest sign of celebs getting political this election cycle.