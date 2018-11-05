Farrah Abraham Screw 'Teen Mom' ... I'm Getting My Own Show!

Farrah Abraham Working on Her Own Show After 'Teen Mom' Firing

Farrah Abraham is on the brink of locking down her own show after getting the boot from "Teen Mom OG" ... and she's setting up meetings with Hollywood producers to make it happen.

Abraham was spotted leaving a lunch meeting Friday in Studio City with her manager David Weintraub, and reality TV mastermind Jeff Jenkins. Jenkins was the EP behind "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "The Simple Life" and "Little Women: LA."

Sources tell us the trio met to continue discussions about a show they've created ... starring Farrah.

You'll remember -- Abraham was fired by MTV from 'Teen Mom' last year -- she claimed she was only canned because she'd done work as an adult film star. MTV says she was impossible.

We're told the new show will center around Farrah and other single working moms, trying to balance work, family and their romantic life.

Our sources say they've already received offers from two networks for the project and negotiations are ongoing.