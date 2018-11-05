Julian Edelman Honors Synagogue Victims With Hat ... 'I'm Behind You'

Julian Edelman doesn't play for Pittsburgh ... but he's got the city's back regardless -- wearing a Jewish star hat Sunday, and saying last month's synagogue shootings were "uncalled for."

After the Patriots beat the Packers last night, the WR -- who is of Jewish heritage -- wore a Team Israel hat from the World Baseball Classic.

He told reporters he wanted to show the people affected by the anti-Semitic shootings inside the Tree of Life synagogue that they're in his thoughts.

"Just letting the people out in Pittsburgh know I'm thinking about them," Edelman said ... "I'm sending vibes and they're in our prayers. It was a big hit to the community, and it's uncalled for."

"So, I just let them know, 'Hey, I'm behind you and I'm supporting.'"

The Pittsburgh Steelers -- who played in Baltimore on Sunday -- held a moment of a silence for the victims before their win over the Ravens ... while star QB Ben Roethlisberger wore "Stronger Than Hate" cleats.

Members of the team also attended funeral services last week for two brothers, Cecil and David Rosenthal, killed in the tragedy.

Meanwhile ... the Penguins honored the victims with a special patch on their uniforms last week and donated $50,000 to help victims and their families.