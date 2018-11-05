Michael Vick Hated Michael Thomas' Cell Phone Celebration, 'It's Way Too Much'

Michael Vick's down for touchdown celebrations ... but when it comes to pullin' out cell phones in the endzone like Michael Thomas did Sunday??
"It's way too much," the Falcons legend tells TMZ Sports ... "It's way too much."
The Saints superstar wideout put an exclamation point on New Orleans' win over the Rams by whippin' out a Joe Horn-style phone call after a 72-yard TD in the 4th quarter.
#GoSaints flip phone usage then and now:— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) November 5, 2018
"Hollywood" Joe Horn in 2003 (MNF) vs. NY Giants
Michael Clayton @Cantguardmike 2018 vs. LA Rams
Dating myself here...I reported on both for @wdsu pic.twitter.com/F5P1AKesv7
It was flagged ... but Horn (and a buncha others) loved it -- with the ex-Saints star telling NOLA.com, "I teared up."
But, Vick clearly didn't feel the same way ... saying the old, cell-phone-under-the-goal-post routine is bad for the sport!!
"Nah, nah, nah. No cell phones," Vick tells us ... "We don't want to corrupt the game like that."
As for Thomas' quarterback ... there were no criticisms there from Vick -- Mike says people need to CHERISH what Drew Brees is doing this season!!