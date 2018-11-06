Farrah Abraham Trash Talks Celeb Boxing Promoters ... They Bullied Me!!!

Farrah Abraham Trash Talks Promoters for Bullying Her Outta Celebrity Fight

Farrah Abraham pulled no punches trash talking the celebrity boxing promoters she says did her dirty ... claiming they bullied her outta an anti-bullying event. Oh, the irony.

We got Farrah Monday night in WeHo outside of Catch restaurant and asked about her doomed fight against Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander. You'll recall Farrah pulled the plug claiming promoters screwed her by not providing her with hotel rooms, plane tickets and fight tix.

The ex-'Teen Mom' turned her guns on event organizers, including promoter Damon Feldman. Farrah says she's turning her attention to her new show.

For what it's worth ... fight investor Samantha Goldberg says Farrah is the one who made outlandish demands 2 weeks leading up to the fight.