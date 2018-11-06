CFL's Jon Gott Says He Played Buzzed After Viral Beer Chug

CFL's Jon Gott I Played Buzzed ... After Viral Beer Chug!

Jon Gott -- the dude who chugged a full beer in the end zone after a touchdown in a CFL game last Friday -- says he played the rest of the night with a solid buzz ... and loved it!!!

You've seen the clip by now ... the Ottawa Redblacks OL ran straight to his girlfriend after his squad scored a TD late in the 3rd quarter -- and slammed some suds in epic fashion.

Well, Gott tells TMZ Sports all that booze had some consequences ... and he played the rest of the game a little tipsy!!!

"You're playing on an empty stomach and you crush a beer, yeah, I felt it a little," Jon says.

"But, you know what? I just kept going along. It kind of made me feel a little looser on the field!"

Of course ... there were other consequences for the chug -- the CFL didn't fine Gott, but it made a brand-new rule banning the celebration from the game forever.

As for the beer Jon drank ... the 33-year-old tells us the brewers were so excited he chose to slam their product -- they're sending him some goodies!!

But ... don't expect an encore performance from Jon when the playoffs begin later this month -- he says his TD celebrations began and ended with that beer can last weekend.

"I've got nothing else."