Beto O'Rourke Drops F-Bomb in Concession Speech

Beto O'Rourke is steeped in politics, but that doesn't mean he has to be politically correct, because he dropped the F-bomb during his concession speech and it may actually work to his benefit down the line.

Beto fired up the crowd during his concession speech and boasted his campaign wasn't contaminated by political action committees. A lot of times, politicians try to sound off-the-cuff but it's actually very, very studied ... in his case, if he planned to drop the F-bomb you coulda fooled us.

He may be down, but he ain't out ... there's a groundswell to make him the guy to challenge Trump in 2020.

His campaign was definitely the most interesting ... he didn't rely on celebrity interlopers, which may have hurt some of the other candidates who also lost.