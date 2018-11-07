Drita D'Avanzo & 'Hoopz' Alexander Farrah Abraham Ran for Her Life 'Cause She's a Flake!!!

Drita D'Avanzo & Nicole 'Hoopz' Alexander Trash Talk Farrah Abraham

Neither Drita D'Avanzo nor Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander will get to be in the ring with Farrah Abraham for a celebrity boxing match ... but that didn't stop the duo from laying a serious smackdown on the ex-"Teen Mom" star.

We spoke to Drita ... who says Farrah backed out of a charity boxing match at the last minute because she was straight-up scared. As you know ... Farrah quit claiming she got screwed out of her deal.

Alas, that won't be the case ... and the ex-"Mob Wives﻿" star thinks it was less about her (remember, there's no love lost between them) and more about Hoopz' skills in the ring.

Hoopz is also trashing Farrah after she threw in the towel ... saying this is typical Farrah crying wolf. Hoopz even has a word to describe her behavior ... making it crystal clear how she feels about Farrah.

It was only a matter of time until Drita and Hoopz came after Farrah, who had already dragged the event through the mud.