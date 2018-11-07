Old PGA Golfers Butcher Fortnite Dance Moves

Buncha old PGA golfers trying to do young people stuff -- this time, they're recreating the celebration dances from Fortnite.

Are they terrible at it? Yes.

Are they trying really hard? Yeah, sure.

Guys like 59-year-old Tom Lehman and 61-year-old Bernhard Langer gave it their best shot before heading into the final event of the PGA Tour Champions season.

They're all really good golfers -- but the dancing needs work.

It's almost like if your favorite Fortnite character suddenly got arthritis and was considering a reverse mortgage loan.

Meanwhile, the guys are all gearing up for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship which goes down at the Phoenix Country Club.

Langer is currently the points leader and gunning for his 4th Schwab Cup in 5 years.

So, if he wins ... victory dance?