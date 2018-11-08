Conor McGregor Bathroom Self-Affirmation ... 'You The Man!'

Conor McGregor's Bathroom Self-Affirmation, 'You The Man!'

Conor McGregor felt Conor McGregor needed a little confidence boost Thursday morning -- so, he looked in the mirror and told himself how great he is.

Over and over and over.

With his Versace robe hanging on his bathroom door, Conor pointed at himself and repeated, "You the man. You the man. YOU are the man!"

He then cackled like a maniac.

So, why? He's Conor McGregor, that's why.

Seems to be getting over his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov -- you remember, Conor was smashed up at UFC 229 in Vegas on October 6.

It was Conor's first MMA fight in nearly 2 years -- and he didn't exactly look like the world-beater we got used to seeing against guys like Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.

Conor has said he wants a rematch with Khabib -- but has told Dana White he's willing to fight whoever it takes to get it.

In the meantime, at least he's got his mirror.