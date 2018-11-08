El Chapo No Hugs from Wife ... Judge Denies Request

Judge Denies El Chapo's Request to Hug His Wife in Court

El Chapo will not get to embrace his wife in the courtroom when his trial begins next week -- the judge denied his request.

According to docs, the judge said, "The Court is sympathetic to the request" ... but is also "constrained to deny it." TMZ broke the story, the drug cartel honcho asked the judge to make a humanitarian gesture and allow his wife, Emma Aispuro, to hug him because he's had no human contact.

In his request, El Chapo said the lack of contact with the outside world -- he's been in solitary confinement for 2 years -- was hurting his mental health.

The judge did give him props for exemplary behavior during his time in jail, but that wasn't enough to get him the hug.