Ruth Bader Ginsburg Breaks 3 Ribs in Office Fall

Breaking News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is hospitalized after taking a nasty fall that fractured 3 ribs, and the fall comes immediately on the heels of President Trump easing his path to confirming more Supreme Court Justices.

RBG's office says she fell Wednesday night while in her SCOTUS office, and even went home thinking she was fine -- but after experiencing some pain overnight the Justice decided to go to George Washington University Hospital Thursday morning. Doctors discovered the broken ribs and she was admitted.

The timing of 85-year-old RBG's fall is ominous, to say the least, if you're on the left. It came just 24 hours after the Republicans gained 2 Senate seats ... giving them a total of 53. Essentially, that means it will be much easier for Prez Trump to secure Senate confirmation on any future SCOTUS nominees, regardless of how conservative they are.

It's too early for any word on Justice Ginsburg's path to recovery just yet -- but definitely makes ya think.

RBG also took a spill back in 2012 and broke 2 ribs that time.