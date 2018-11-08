Massacre at College Bar At Least 12 Dead

At Least 12 Killed As Shooter Opens Fire on College Students at Thousand Oaks Bar

A horrific scene unfolded at a bar packed with college students Wednesday night as a gunman opened fire, and at least 12 people are dead.

Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks was hosting its weekly College Country Night. College students from the area were enjoying themselves, line dancing when, at around 11:20 PM, shots rang out.

A man dressed in all black began firing a handgun. Several patrons broke windows to allow others to escape, cutting themselves on shards of glass as they exited.

Sheriff's deputies responded quickly and as they rushed the bar the gunman opened fire on them, killing Sergeant Ron Helus.

The gunman, who also died, was 29-year-old Ian Long. He reportedly drove his mother's car to the bar. He threw smoke bombs into the crowd before opening fire.

No word yet on the number of injured, but around a dozen people are known to have gone to the hospital. It appears some may have driven themselves and may not be accounted for yet.

President Trump tweeted, "Great bravery shown by police ... God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you law enforcement."

Story developing ...