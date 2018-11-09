Robert Griffin III's Bye Week? Hot Wife In Tiny Bikini

NFL's Robert Griffin III Best Bye Week Ever? Hot Wife, Tiny Bikini

The Baltimore Ravens are off this week ... but RG3's wife has a body that JUST DON'T QUIT!

Check out Robert Griffin III and his wife Grete Sadeiko taking in some sun and sand in Miami Beach on Thursday ... showing off their amazing physiques.

Of course, Grete is a world class track athlete who's training for the 2020 Olympics -- so, staying fit is her job.

As we previously reported, Grete competed at Florida State where she specialized in the heptathlon -- once running 13.92 in the 100-meter hurdles. She's hoping to compete for her home country Estonia in the 2020 Games.

Meanwhile, RG3 is sitting comfortably as the 3rd string QB for the Ravens -- behind Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. The team is 4-5 and still gunning for a playoff spot.

The good news for Robert, he did well in the preseason and there's a chance he could get a shot somewhere else next season.

But, don't feel too bad, RG3's making $1,000,000 this season for being the backup -- not too shabby for a guy who hasn't taken 1 regular season snap since 2016.

Hey, no wonder he looks so happy on the beach!