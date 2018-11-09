Tyron Woodley Mayweather, Weed and McGregor? ... Let's Talk.

Tyron Woodley On Floyd Mayweather, Weed and Conor McGregor

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley says he believes Floyd Mayweather's explanation for backing out of his New Year's Eve fight in Japan -- and explains why small exhibition fights are a SMART move for TBE.

In fact, the UFC champ says he'd be down to take an exhibition fight anywhere -- including someone's living room -- as long as the price is right!!

Woodley also talks about Mike Tyson's new plans to become a marijuana baron -- and if it's a smart move for guys like Conor McGregor to embrace weed so publicly.

Also, can CBD help fighters in the ring? Tyron has the breakdown.

Plus, Woodley dishes out his weekly punch in the face and pat on the back.

