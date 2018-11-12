Aaron Rodgers Honors Victims Of California Wildfires With Hat, 'It's Heartbreaking'

Aaron Rodgers Honors Wildfire Victims With Hat ... 'It's Heartbreaking'

Aaron Rodgers was some 2,000 miles away from California Sunday ... but he made sure to let wildfire victims know he was behind them, rockin' a Santa Monica Fire Dept. hat and saying his heart goes out to those affected.

Fires have torn through both Northern and Southern California since late last week ... and the Packers superstar has felt the effects all the way in Wisconsin.

Rodgers grew up in Chico, Calif., played ball at Butte C.C. and Cal, and calls Southern California his "adopted home" ... so the hat choice only felt right for the star QB.

"I was thinking at my house today, this was the only kind of paraphernalia that I have that could represent my support for those folks who are fighting the fires."

"Hearing the stories of people running down the highways to avoid the fire. Knowing that people burned alive in their cars, it's heartbreaking for sure. And then, you have a fire in my adopted home of Southern California. So it's been a tough week for sure."

Meanwhile ... the L.A. Rams are auctioning off game-used jerseys to help support victims of the fire -- and across the league teams held moments of silence for victims.

In San Francisco ... a 49ers assistant strength coach started a GoFundMe page that's already raised over $17,000 for victims.