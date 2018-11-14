David Spade Hates Le'Veon Bell For Ruining His Fantasy Season

Steelers fans ain't the only people pissed off at Le'Veon Bell today ... here's David Spade giving up on the Pittsburgh superstar completely after he destroyed his fantasy season!!!
ICYMI ... Le'Veon's held out all year looking for a new mega-deal from the Steelers -- but decided to officially quit on the season Tuesday when he failed to report at the league-imposed deadline.
This, of course, crushed fantasy owners who not only picked Le'Veon in the first round in summer drafts -- but kept him on the bench all year waiting for his return!!
Spade happened to be one of those unlucky people ... and unleashed his hatred for the running back outside of Craig's on Tuesday night.
"I gave up on him today when the rest of the world did too," David says. "He's got to win me back!"
Sounds like somebody didn't make sure to pick up James Conner before the season ... so, really, whose fault is this, David???