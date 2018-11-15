Amy Schumer Hospitalized for Pregnancy Issues ... Comedy Show Canceled

Amy Schumer Hospitalized for Pregnancy Issues, Cancels Stand-Up Show

EXCLUSIVE

Amy Schumer has been hospitalized with some pregnancy complications ... and, as a result, has had to cancel an upcoming comedy gig.

Sources close to the comedian tell us she was taken to a Texas hospital Thursday for nausea ... a common issue during the second trimester of a pregnancy. We are told both Amy and baby are okay and healthy, but just wanted to check with a doctor.

Schumer was scheduled to perform Thursday at Winspear Opera House, but that show has been canceled.

Amy was hospitalized back in April for a severe kidney infection and spent 5 days under doctor's care for the issue.

It was in late October she announced she and husband Chris Fischer were expecting their first child together.