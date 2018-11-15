J.R. Smith Strikes Deal In Phone Throwing Case, Ordered To Buy Fan New Cell

J.R. Smith Strikes Deal In Phone Throw Case ... Gotta Buy Fan New Cell

J.R. Smith just copped a sweet deal in his cell phone throwing incident back in July ... TMZ Sports has learned, and if he stays outta trouble for 6 months ... he's totally in the clear.

ICYMI -- Swish allegedly took a fan's cell phone and threw it into a construction site ... after the guy tried to snap a pic of the Cleveland Cavs star outside of The Park, an NYC hotspot.

Smith -- who appeared before a judge in a Manhattan courtroom Thursday morning with attorney Alex Spiro -- had his case adjourned in contemplation of dismissal.

Plain talk -- as long as he buys the fan a new cell phone ($600) AND doesn't screw up ... the case will be dismissed.

Spiro told us ..."He was issued a ticket, paid for the cell phone upgrade, and the case is being dismissed and sealed - this is a non event."