J.R. Smith Strikes Deal In Phone Throw Case ... Gotta Buy Fan New Cell

11/15/2018 7:12 AM PST

J.R. Smith Strikes Deal In Phone Throwing Case, Ordered To Buy Fan New Cell

EXCLUSIVE

J.R. Smith just copped a sweet deal in his cell phone throwing incident back in July ... TMZ Sports has learned, and if he stays outta trouble for 6 months ... he's totally in the clear.

ICYMI -- Swish allegedly took a fan's cell phone and threw it into a construction site ... after the guy tried to snap a pic of the Cleveland Cavs star outside of The Park, an NYC hotspot.

Smith -- who appeared before a judge in a Manhattan courtroom Thursday morning with attorney Alex Spiro -- had his case adjourned in contemplation of dismissal.

Plain talk -- as long as he buys the fan a new cell phone ($600) AND doesn't screw up ... the case will be dismissed.

Spiro told us ..."He was issued a ticket, paid for the cell phone upgrade, and the case is being dismissed and sealed - this is a non event."

