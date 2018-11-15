Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Icy Like Gucci Mane With $250k of Diamonds

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Drops $250,000 on Jewelry Shopping Spree

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis ﻿is keeping her wrists and neck on chill, because Gucci Mane﻿'s wife just dropped a quarter million dollars on a jewelry shopping spree!!!

We're told Keyshia spent a cool 6-figures and picked up her new bling this week at Diamond Club Miami ... and then she hit up a Heat game and showed off her ice.

Keyshia threw down $250k on 2 bracelets and 2 chains, and get this ... the custom Cuban link pieces are dripping with Baguette diamonds weighing in at a total of 120 carats.

Check out the charms on Keyshia's bracelet ... she's got her name, a sports car, a shopping bag and the logo for Gucci's record label.

As you know, Keyshia and Gucci are one iced-out couple ... their wedding gifts included two 28-carat diamond necklaces, with matching 15-carat diamond pendants in the shape of a heart and key.

In the immortal words of Gucci Mane, burrr!