Charles Woodson Says We All Know Why Redskins Won't Sign Kaepernick

NFL future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson says Colin Kaepernick should definitely be on the list of QBs the Washington Redskins put together in the wake of the Alex Smith injury.

But, Charles says he doesn't think Kap will ultimately get the call ... and we all know why.

Woodson says he watched when Alex busted his leg on Sunday and feels bad for the guy.

And, with the team reportedly already scheduling workouts with potential backups like EJ Manuel, T.J. Yates and Mark Sanchez ... we asked Woodson why Kap's phone ain't ringing.

"I don't think he will be picked up but he definitely should be in the conversation," Woodson tells TMZ Sports.

"There's a lot of guys that are in the conversation to be picked up. We know the reason [Kaepernick is] not one of those guys ... but he should be."

The obvious insinuation ... CW clearly believes it's all about kneeling and not about his actual talent.

Still, Charles says Kap is "doing great things" off the field -- referencing Colin's social activism.

As for the Redskins, Charles says he was actually impressed with Colt McCoy.