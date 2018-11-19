Ezekiel Elliott Clowns Bow Wow After Cowboys Beat Falcons

Ezekiel Elliott Clowns Bow Wow ... After 'Boys Beat Falcons

Bow Wow's gonna hate this ...

Ezekiel Elliott's keeping one of the most embarrassing moments of the rapper's life alive -- bringing back the #BowWowChallenge after destroying the guy's favorite team.

You remember the Bow Bow Challenge, right? When Shad Moss was mocked ruthlessly for posting a pic on social media implying he was flying on his own private jet ... when he really wasn't.

The scandal inspired a viral challenge of people clowning the rapper for lying. Good times.

The fad eventually died off ... but Zeke just brought it back after he worked the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The running back grabbed Dak Prescott and his right tackle La'el Collins and pretended they were off to the P.J. while the rest of the squad hit the commercial airliner.

"So this how the team go home -- and this how we go home! Bow Wow Challenge, baby!!"

As for Zeke ... it's time to get serious -- Dallas plays the Washington Redskins for first place in the NFC East on Thursday!