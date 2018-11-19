Joshua Jackson Gets Handsy While Out for Lunch Sunday in L.A.

Joshua Jackson got a little handsy over the weekend ... with a gorgeous gal pal.
The former '90s heartthrob was spotted holding hands Sunday in L.A. with actress Jodie Turner-Smith while out for lunch. They were all smiles and making it crystal clear ... they're very much into each other.
As you know ... Joshua split from Diane Kruger about 2 years ago after their 10-year relationship came to an end. He was later seen stepping out with model Shafia West and, earlier this year, Josh was linked to TV host Alyssa Julya Smith. The bachelor life ain't easy.
As for Jodie ... she's an up-and-comer. Ya might have seen her in "The Last Ship" on TNT and she's set to appear on the Syfy channel's "Nightflyers" in December.
She's busy, but not too busy for Joshua.