YG Cussing Out Tekashi 6ix9ine Fan in Australia

YG's ﻿beef with Tekashi69 is going way beyond West Coast vs. East Coast, because he's cussing out 6ix9ine fans thousands of miles away.

We got video of YG boarding a flight in Melbourne, and he starts yelling at a fan who flashes a 6ix9ine shirt at YG and his crew.

Check out the clip ... you hear YG swear at the Tekashi fan, dropping an f-bomb and calling him a "p****."

YG is on tour down under, but he's apparently bringing his feud with Tekashi with him. The 2 rappers have been trading barbs on social media all year, and YG's boy Slim 400 had a showdown with Tekashi earlier this month at ComplexCon.

Seems this guy was trying to get a reaction out of YG. After all, YG loooves trolling fans of his rivals.

Hours after YG trashed Tekashi, the Brooklyn rapper got busted by the feds on racketeering charges.