UFC's Rachael Ostovich Pulls Out of Paige VanZant Fight ... After Assault

UFC's Rachael Ostovich Pulls Out of Paige VanZant Fight After Assault

Breaking News

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich has officially pulled out of her upcoming fight against Paige VanZant -- citing the brutal injuries she suffered during an attack over the weekend.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... 27-year-old Ostovich was hospitalized after she was assaulted on Hawaii -- and she's been diagnosed with a broken eye socket and other injuries.

Now, her manager has issued a statement explaining that Rachael is simply too hurt to get in the Octagon in January.

"A very unfortunate incident occurred Sunday night with Rachael Ostovich that ended with her suffering a fractured orbital and other injuries," Brian Butler-Au said.

"As a result of these injuries she will not be able to compete in her upcoming bout with Paige VanZant on January 19th."

"Rachael is now home from the hospital with her family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital."

Butler-Au added, "We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern."

As we previously reported, cops have opened a felony domestic violence investigation into the matter -- but so far, no arrests have been made.

Cops have also not released the name of the suspect.

As for Paige, no word on if she'll still fight in January or who her opponent will be.