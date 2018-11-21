Meghan Markle Smiling & Holding On to Her Bump ... Checking in on Fire Victims

Meghan Markle Has Emotional Reunion with Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Meghan Markle is back at a community kitchen and throwing royal protocol out the window.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London ... not far from where the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people.

Meghan's been making secret trips there since January ... and last September she was there cooking and helping the women release a charity cookbook with their recipes. This time around she abandoned all formality ... kissing and hugging just about everyone while seeing how funds raised from the cookbook have made a difference.

Makes sense she's treating the women there like family ... her involvement was Meghan's first solo project as a member of the Royal Family. Look at her close interactions ... and the baby bump!!