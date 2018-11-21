Nicki Minaj Sends Love to Tekashi 6ix9ine, Passes Out Thanksgiving Meals in Queens

Nicki Minaj Sends Love To Tekashi69 ... Dishes Out Thanksgiving Meals in Hometown

Nicki Minaj ﻿is spreading holiday cheer, sending well wishes to Tekashi69 in prison and handing out turkey dinners to residents in her old hood in Queens.

Nicki started her Wednesday by posting a heartfelt message to 6ix9ine, writing on her IG page, "Danny, I love you and am praying for you, your Mother, daughter & her mom during this time."

Tekashi is in general population in a brutal Brooklyn detention center after getting busted by the feds on racketeering charges. Nicki and 6ix9ine were supposed to shoot a music vid with Kanye West, but production was halted earlier this month after 2 gunmen shot up the set.

just gorgeous 🖤🦃

After that, it was turkey time in Queens, with Nicki dishing out Thanksgiving meals to tons of peeps in her old stomping grounds.

That's why they call her "Queen."