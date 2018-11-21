Patrick Mahomes Getting Over Rams Loss ... With Smokin' Hot Girlfriend

Patrick Mahomes Getting Over Rams Loss With Smokin' Hot Girlfriend

Patrick Mahomes has the perfect remedy for getting over the biggest loss of his career -- some quality time with his smokin' hot GF!!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar took a huge L on Monday night, droppin' an all-time classic, 54-51, to the Rams in what some are callin' a Super Bowl preview.

It didn't take long for Mahomes to turn to his longtime GF, Brittany Matthews, to tend to his wounds ... 'cause the two had an awesome date night Tuesday!!

Pat and Britt first hit the Texas Tech hoops game -- where Mahomes' alma mater smoked Nebraska -- and then went back to their Texas crib for some cuddles.

There was an adorable puppy ... and Britt even made him some eggs with his favorite topping -- KETCHUP (Gross)!

The two have been dating since high school ... and Britt's been supporting the guy despite her own booming career as a fitness model and pro soccer player.

Seems unlikely these pick-me-up date nights will need to happen often -- remember, Pat's got G.O.A.T. potential -- but nice for the QB to know he has this to turn to when they do!!