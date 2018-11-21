Tekashi69 I'm Afraid My Family's in Danger ... Postponing Bail Hearing

Tekashi 6ix9ine Fears for Family's Safety, Postponing Bail Hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Tekashi69 is still sitting unprotected in general population of a federal prison, but his biggest concern right now is for his family's safety ... TMZ has learned.

Tekashi's got a good reason to be worried, according to the feds ... who say the rapper's recently fired employees want to "super violate" him -- a gang term for revenge, in general, and possibly murder. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, visited Tekashi Tuesday and tells us, "Daniel’s mood is fine, because he knows he is innocent. He’s extremely concerned about his family."

6ix9ine had been trying to get in some QT with his 3-year-old daughter in the weeks before his Sunday night arrest. He was with her and the child's mother celebrating her birthday just last month. Lazzaro tells us he doesn't know of any specific threat to the family.

As for any threats to Tekashi behind bars, Lazzaro says he hasn't asked for protective custody, but the feds could make that decision on their own if they think Tekashi's in danger. He's gonna be in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center a while longer.

Lazzaro says he plans to postpone Wednesday's scheduled bail hearing, because he plans to try the Courts of Appeal instead. Remember, a federal judge denied Tekashi's bail on Monday.