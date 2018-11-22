Kevin Hart Says He Would Never Host the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kevin Hart I'm Passing ... On Chance To Rip President Trump

Kevin Hart ﻿tells us he ﻿wouldn't touch the White House Correspondent's Dinner with a 10-foot pole ... not even if comedians are ever allowed back as hosts.

We got the funny man Wednesday afternoon at L.A. Mission where he was helping serve turkey dinners to those in need ... and asked him straight-up if he'd ever considered hosting the annual black-tie affair.

Check out the clip ... Kevin couldn't be more clear in his disdain for the current state of the dinner.

The banquet, held every April in the spirit of good will between POTUS and his press corps, is on a downswing with Donald Trump in office. He's skipped the event twice after labeling media an enemy of the people.

This year's host is historian/biographer Ron Chernow, and he's pretty much guaranteed to cause less of a stir than comedian Michelle Wolf, who hosted this past April and eviscerated Trump and other prominent members of his administration.

Michelle's jokes caused a ton of controversy and sparked loads of backlash ... and next year's dinner is the first since 2003 to not feature a comic.

Kevin says the current climate surrounding the dinner is tough, and he's more interested in spreading positive vibes somewhere else.