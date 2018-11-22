Rachael Ostovich Hanging In There After Alleged Beating By Husband

UFC's Rachael Ostovich Says She's Doing OK After Husband Allegedly Attacked Her

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich﻿ is doing her best to get back to normal after her MMA fighter husband allegedly broke her face in a brutal attack ... and she wants all her fans to know she's doing OK.

Rachael was spotted in Hawaii Thursday for the first time since hubby Arnold Berdon was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder ... and﻿ she quietly thanked her fans for their well wishes and said she's all right.

Rachael is wearing dark sunglasses and it seems like she's a bit cautious, because her family admits they were a bit startled when the photog rolled up.

TMZ broke the story ... in court docs, Rachael describes the alleged beating in brutal detail, claiming her husband cracked her orbital after punching her repeatedly in the head, face and ribs.

Rachael was set to fight Paige VanZant in January ... but she's already pulled out after being diagnosed with a broken eye socket and other injuries.

The good news ... Rachael is out of the hospital and hanging with loved ones on Thanksgiving.