Diddy Goes to Kim Porter's Private Viewing and Says God Broke the Mold

Diddy has just gone to a private viewing of his late, beloved Kim Porter ... a day before she's laid to rest.

Diddy is in Columbus, Georgia, preparing for Kim's funeral Saturday. The photos are of Diddy walking into the funeral home with a man who we believe is a relative of Kim's. We're told they were somber and emotional.

The families of Diddy and Kim issued the following statement, "God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend."

They go on ... "She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn't a person she met who's soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better. Although we've lost our best friend, God has gained a special angel and we know she is watching over us."

The statement ends with this ... "She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As a family we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always. The Porter, Goodwin and Combs families."