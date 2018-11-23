Tech N9ne Working On Patrick Mahomes Track ... Sings Chorus!

Tech N9ne Working On Patrick Mahomes Track, Sings Chorus!

EXCLUSIVE

Tech N9ne says Patrick Mahomes has been ballin' out so hard this season ... it's time for a new track about the Chiefs QB -- and he's giving TMZ Sports a sample of the chorus!!

Of course, the rapper is a ride-or-die K.C. fan who's stoked about the 9-2 start to this season.

But, Tech says he's SO fired up about it -- he's ready to get in the booth and hammer out a new track about the team's star QB.

The title? "Rollin' With MaHomies" ... and, gotta say, from the 3-second preview he gave us -- it sounds like it might be pretty legit.

Tech's made music about the Chiefs before ... remember "Wheels Like Hill" -- the banger about Tyreek Hill??

BTW ... in case there was any doubt -- Tech tells us he thinks Mahomes is the league's MVP ... and if the squad makes it to the Super Bowl, he's callin' dibs on the halftime show!

Sorry, Maroon 5.