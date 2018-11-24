Beanie Wells Blasts LaMarr Woodley, Pay Up Your OSU-Michigan Bets!

Beanie Wells Blasts LaMarr Woodley ... Pay Your OSU-Michigan Bets!

LaMarr Woodley is a coward who doesn't pay off his bets when his alma mater gets smoked by its rival ... so says Beanie Wells.

The ex-Ohio State star has become pals with the former Michigan stud -- and tells TMZ Sports the two have made a bet on the big game for years -- and will continue to do so this weekend.

Yet Beanie says Woodley NEVER pays up -- and given that OSU has won the last 6 meetings between the two ... the debt is HEAVY.

"I've gotten to the point to where I've known LaMarr a couple years and he's never paid up," Beanie tells us.

"So, I'm almost anticipating him not paying up again, or he's hoping, at this point in time, that Michigan wins, so he can say, 'Okay, everything's all square and even.'"

In fact -- Wells says another former Michigan star, Steve Breaston, is ducking him on payments too!!

As for Beanie, he says he'd NEVER not pay up ... and if Michigan ends up beating OSU on Saturday -- he'd throw on the UM gear 'cause, "I'm a man of my word."

In the meantime ... Beanie says, "Give LaMarr sh*t for not paying up on his bets. Him and Steve Breaston!"