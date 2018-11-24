TMZ

WWE's Big Show Slams Retirement Talk 'I Gotta Couple Years Left'

11/24/2018 12:50 AM PST

WWE's Big Show Slams Retirement Talk, 'I Gotta Couple Years Left'

WWE superstar Big Show has been destroying people in the ring for 24 years -- but tells TMZ Sports he ain't slowin' down any time soon!! 

At 46 years old, Big Show -- real name Paul Wight -- is still going hard ... but people are wondering how much longer he can handle the wear and tear of the job with his 7'0", 400-pound frame. 

The good news for wrestling fans -- dude ain't ready to tap out just yet. 

"I signed a new deal last year," Big Show told us at Avra in Beverly Hills ... "I gotta couple of years left. I'm having fun."

Show ain't impervious to injury -- he's still recovering from a tweaked hamstring -- but, overall, the guy is in great shape, feels good and wants to keep going. 

We also spoke with Show about his long-rumored showdown with Shaquille O'Neal -- and if the two will EVER square off. 

Plus, Show tells us why Charlotte Flair might be the biggest BEAST in all of pro wrestling. 

Good stuff from a genuine living legend. 

