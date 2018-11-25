Olga Safari You Keep Modeling Bikinis, We Keep Snapping Away ... Deal or No Deal?!?

'Deal or No Deal' Model Olga Safari Proves Bikini Weather's Year-Round

EXCLUSIVE

Something about Olga Safari's got us going wild ... can't quite put our finger on it, but we'll keep looking into it. Promise.

The "Deal or No Deal" model sure looks like a million bucks wearing this itsy-bitsy bikini at the beach in Santa Monica. If you were a fan of the NBC show ... Olga's gonna be front and center when the show returns on CNBC next month ... as the model carrying case No. 14.

Olga's already our favorite briefcase model. Anyone going the extra mile to turn bikini season into a year-round sport has our undivided attention.

When Olga's not modeling, she's also an aspiring actress who has dabbled in a few commercials ... for Nissan and Ulta Beauty. BTW ... when she auditioned for "Deal or No Deal", producers wondered if she had a weird talent. She does ... and it involves her tongue.