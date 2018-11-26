Amanda Bynes 'She's the Man' Caused Severe Depression ... I Didn't Like Me As A Boy

Amanda Bynes Reveals 'She's The Man' Threw Her into Deep Depression

Breaking News

Amanda Bynes is opening up about her past issues with drugs, acceptance and a deep battle with depression brought on by one of her most famous movie roles.

Bynes starred in "She's The Man" back in 2006, playing a teen girl who dressed like a boy, pretending to be her brother. Amanda sported short hair and sideburns for the role, and the film grabbed a ton of attention.

In a new interview with PAPER -- Amanda's first in a long time -- she reveals the movie left her in a deep depression, saying, "When the movie came out and I saw it ... I didn't like how I looked when I was a boy." She called seeing herself in the role a "super strange and out-of-body experience. It just really put me into a funk."

Bynes shares she's been sober for the last 4 years and blames a lot of her past issues -- including her infamous tweet where she said she wanted Drake to "murder my vagina" -- on drugs.

Amanda remains under a conservatorship that started in 2014, and was recently extended until at least 2020.

She's currently a student the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in L.A. -- but says she'd eventually like to get back into acting if the opportunity presents itself.