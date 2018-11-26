Red Sox Players Get World Series Bonus Checks ... 2nd Largest Ever!

The Red Sox players are STILL winning ... 'cause the bonus checks for their World Series "W" were just announced -- and Boston got paid!!!
Major League Baseball just announced the postseason bonus pool totaled $88 MILLION to be divided by all of the teams that made the 2018 playoffs.
The total pool number -- essentially made up of playoff stadium ticket sales -- is the largest pot in MLB history. It's divided by the 10 playoff teams based on how far they got.
The biggest payout was obviously Boston -- the champs split $31.7 million between 66 players, which came out to $416k each!
Not too shabby, but slightly LESS than the $438k each Houston Astros player got last year for winning the 2017 World Series.
Don't feel too bad for the 2018 losers ... Los Angeles will get a cut of the bonus money too -- with their checks coming in at $267,027.49 per player.
Here's how the rest of the playoff bonus money was distributed ...
Houston Astros -- $154,656.05 per player.
Milwaukee Brewers -- $122,957.13
Atlanta Braves -- $40,375.74
Cleveland Indians -- $37,040.29
Colorado Rockies -- $40,335.96
New York Yankees -- $43,081.55
Chicago Cubs -- $16,155.34
Oakland Athletics -- $19,760.35
Yeah, it still pays to be good.