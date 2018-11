Cardi B Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing ... Sick Passenger on Board

Cardi B's Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing with Sick Passenger On Board

Exclusive Details

Cardi B's private plane made an emergency landing in Chicago ... not because of mechanical issues, but because someone on board needed medical attention ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the jet was traveling from L.A. to NYC either late Sunday night or early Monday morning when Cardi announced that the aircraft made an unscheduled landing in Chicago.

It's unclear who got sick ... but we're told the passenger was not a member of Cardi's crew.