Dear Raiders, YOU'RE MAKING CARSON DALY CRY!

It's bad enough the Raiders are terrible ... but now they're hurting Carson Daly!!!!

Everyone knows the "Today" show star is a sensitive guy ... and he really cares about the Silver & Black.

So, when we asked how he was handling this dumpster fire of a season, Carson kept it real.

"Please don't get me started ... I don't want to cry. It hurts."

ARE YOU READING THIS JON GRUDEN?! DO YOU SEE WHAT YOU'RE DOING TO OUR NATIONAL TREASURE?!

But wait, there's more ... we asked if the Raiders should consider moving on from quarterback Derek Carr.

"No. It's Gruden I have an issue with right now" ... adding, "I'm just upset Khalil Mack's gone. I'm upset [Amari Cooper] is gone."

"I'm very distraught over it. I'm a die-hard fan."

See what you did, Raiders? You see this? It's not okay.