Jaime Sommers in 'The Bionic Woman' 'Memba Her?!

Lindsay Wagner is best known for playing the cyber-strengthened Jaime Sommers -- who uses her speed and super hearing to carry out spy missions -- in the classic '70s television show "The Bionic Woman". Guess what she looks like now!