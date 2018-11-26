Tom Brady Pissed With Michigan Loss to Ohio State, 'Pretty Crappy to Watch'

Tom Brady's fed up with Michigan losing to Ohio State ... saying the game was "pretty crappy to watch" ... and now he's gotta wear a "ridiculous" outfit because of it.
TB12 unloaded on his alma mater's ugly 62-39 loss to the Buckeyes -- appearing on WEEI's "Mut and Callahan" show and griping, "Man, freakin’ Wolverines. They can’t win a big game, man."
"We gotta figure out how to beat those guys," Brady says.
It's true -- Michigan has lost 14 out of the last 15 matchups with OSU ... and the current losing streak is at 7.
But, it's a double-whammy for the Pats superstar ... 'cause Tom had "a couple hundred bucks" with his teammate on the line.
"Unfortunately, I lost a bet to Nate Ebner and already paid him his money," Brady said ... noting he'll have to wear a "ridiculous outfit" to practice on Wednesday as part of the bet.
Obviously, Tom can afford to lose the money -- but having to wear an OSU jersey??
Ouch.