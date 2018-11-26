Social Media Star Hayes Grier Sues Former Manager ... He Stole My Cartier Bracelet!!!

Social Media Star Hayes Grier Suing Former Manager Over Cartier Bracelet

EXCLUSIVE

Internet superstar Hayes Grier﻿ is tired of begging his former handler to return his Cartier bracelet, so now he's seeking a ton of money ... according to a new lawsuit.

Hayes claims he told his former legal guardian, Griffin Hadley, to buy the expensive wristwear using the then-16-year-old's credit card. Problem is ... Hayes said Griffin kept it for himself and refused to give it to Hayes.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Hayes says he was shopping in Barcelona with Griffin during a photo shoot for Taco Bell when he told Griffin to buy the Cartier bracelet. But, get this ... Hayes claims Griffin kept the bracelet after mailing it to Griffin's home in the States.

According to the docs, Hayes says he's been hounding Griffin to give him the $45,000 bracelet, but Griffin's been blowing him off ... and now Hayes is going after Griffin for damages.