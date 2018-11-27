Tennis Couple Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta Strip for Armani

Tennis Star Fabio Fognini And Hot Wife ... Strip for Armani

Two smokin' hot tennis stars have been tapped to be Armani's newest underwear models ... and so far, seems like it's working out!

Check out 31-year-old Fabio Fognini and his wife Flavia Pennetta -- a real-life married couple who happen to look great in their skivvies.

Armani announced Fabio -- the #13 ranked player in the world -- will be the face for the new EA7 Emporio Armani sports line and Emporio Armani Underwear worldwide.

And, because they're not stupid, they also signed his smokeshow wife, Flavia, to appear in the ads as well -- she's the 2015 U.S. Open champion.

36-year-old Flavia has since retired from pro tennis -- but obviously, she still works out!

The two began dating back in 2014 -- got engaged in 2015 -- and tied the knot in 2016. Then, Flavia gave birth to their first child in 2017!

And, now they're underwear models in 2018!

You still waiting 'til January to hit the gym?