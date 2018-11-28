Eva Longoria's Pad in the Hollywood Hills is a Steal at $9.8 Million

Eva Longoria is no longer a 'Desperate Housewife,' but she's definitely desperate to get you in her home ... stat.
The actress is unloading this incredible pad in the Hollywood Hills. It'll cost ya a pretty penny at $9.8 million ... but, considering Eva just dropped the price by $1.2 million ... it's quite the bargain. Some houses have all the bells and whistles ... this one has extra houses. Seriously.
There are 2 houses on the nearly 3 acres -- a 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom country house and a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom French villa on the other side. There's also 2 standalone studios and a charming cottage that makes for a perfect wine tasting and storage room.
It's almost got ya wondering why Tom Cruise unloaded it to Eva back in 2015. In any event ... the pads feature panoramic views, a resort-like pool and even a storybook bridge.
Kevin Dees from The Agency is the listing agent.