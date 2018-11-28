Pauly D Check Out My New Bling ... $500k Mirror Image!

Pauly D Drops Half a Million for His Face in Diamonds

EXCLUSIVE

Pauly D ﻿is shining brighter than a summer day on the Jersey shore, now that he's immortalized his mug with an insane custom piece of jewelry.

We're told Pauly co-designed a custom DJ Pauly D face pendant with Avi, the owner of Pristine Jewelers in NYC ... and it took about 3 months to create!

Check out the gallery ... the 36-carat pendant is a direct copy of Pauly's famous look, complete with his blowout and diamond earrings! The face bling hangs on a tri-color Cuban link chain, dripping with more than 48 carats of rose, yellow and white diamonds.

Pauly didn't stop fist pumping there -- he also got a matching tri-color Cuban link bracelet, bringing the total value of his new accessories to $500,000.

No doubt about it, PD's jeweler gives good face.